CADILLAC — One of the workers who was burned in an explosion in northeast Missaukee County on Nov. 26 has died, according to the state of Michigan.
In an announcement Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the worker's death was the 33rd worker death in the state this year.
"On Nov. 26, a 65-year-old rig supervisor and another employee were performing a mechanical integrity test on the well casing when a flash fire occurred. The two employees suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The rig supervisor passed away as a result of his injuries on Dec. 4," the state agency said in its preliminary report.
The explosion happened in Norwich Township of Missaukee County. The Cadillac News has reached out to the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office; Lambda Energy, which owns the well where the incident occurred; and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for additional comment.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.
