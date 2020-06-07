EVART — Police are investigating a rollover crash Saturday that led to the death of a Gratiot County man.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said the crash occurred near Evart on 85th Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday.
He said it appeared as though the driver, identified as Brady Cole from Breckenridge, didn't navigate the turn, drove off the roadway and rolled the vehicle.
From appearances, Williams said it's possible the driver was distracted or fell asleep at the wheel but they have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash.
Although there are no indications that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, Williams said an autopsy will be conducted. Williams added that Cole was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Cole was the only occupant in the vehicle.
