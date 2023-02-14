Friday, Feb. 10
1) Dave Wildbur
2) Joy Herr
3) Jackie Moffit
4) KC Mowery
GBC Award — Joan Host
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
""
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.