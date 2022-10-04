Tuesday, Sept 27
1) Joy Herr
2) Cynthia Clark
3) Judy Smith
Friday, Sept 30
1) Mike Trussler
2) Paul Clark
3) Ross Maxwell
4) Sandy Zumbrock
5) KC Mowery
GBC award) Dale Whipple
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
""
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.