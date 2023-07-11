Tuesday, June 27

1) Carolyn Zisk

2) Joan Host

3) Edna Brown

Friday, June 30

1) Dave Wildbur

2) KC Mowery

3) Roger Gren

4) Joy Herr

5) Marge Faber

Friday, July 7

1) Peggy Gross

2) Bill Harr

3) KC Mowery

4) Tony Fedewa

"

"