Friday, Nov. 19

1) Cynthia Clark

2) Dave Wildbur

3) Sandy Zumbrock

Thursday, Nov. 18

1) John Childers and Joan Blystone

2) Roma Williams and Norma Putvin

3) Marcia Shumway and Arnie Black

Tuesday, Nov. 16

1) Joan Host

2) Judy Smith

3) Cindy Clark