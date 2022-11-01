Tuesday, Oct. 25
1) Judy Smith
2) Edna Brown
3) Judy Culver
Friday, Oct. 28
1) KC Mowery
2) Barbara Johnson
3) Dave Wildbur
4) Dale Whipple
5) Joy Herr
GBC award) Judy Smith
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
""
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.