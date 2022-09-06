Friday, Aug. 26
1) Joan Irvin
2) Carolyn Zysk
3) KC Mowery
4) Mary Young
5) Steve Young
GBC award — Jackie Moffit
Tuesday, Aug 30
1) Cynthia Clark
2) Sue Armstead
3) Marge Faber
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
""
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.