Community Thanksgiving Service
Lake City area Churches are gathering for a service of worship and Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 20 at 6p.m. Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be your host, located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) next to Roger’s Market. There will be a choir and bell choir as well as several pastors and you, giving thanks for different aspects of life in our community. Everyone is welcome; we hope to see you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.