There is a Dementia Support Group meeting once per month on the first Friday of the month. The meeting location is the Lake City Senior Center, 120 John Street across from the Post office. Our meeting time will be changing to Noon. Anyone is welcome to attend this meeting.
Brief - Dimentia Support Group meeting
Jill Thomas
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
