CADILLAC — Approachable — that’s how many describe Ann Bush, who for 32 years was part of the Cadillac Area Public Schools family; first as a teacher, and for the last 25 years, the school counselor for middle and junior high school students.
Bush grew up here. She knows almost every student by name. When she runs the lake paths, wearing her signature beanie and baggy running shorts, people call out, “Hey Bush!”
She’s a loyal Viking booster. If she’s not coaching, she attends almost every sporting event.
“She worked for the athletic department for years, she was my game manager,” said Rich Giddens, a CAPS assistant principal/athletic director who retired in 2017. “She devoted a lot to athletics for me and John Horrigan. Ann did any menial or high-profile tasks, and she never complained, never said no. She was well-connected to parents and recruited them to volunteer at games or chaperon back when we did that all-night prom project.”
Approachable — when Bush runs errands for coffee or groceries, she is stopped by parents and grandparents with concerns about their kids. She’s easy-going and welcoming, always ready to listen. She follows up with cards, phone calls and hospital visits when needed.
Appreciating Bush’s dedication isn’t new. But it takes on new meaning now that she has announced her retirement.
Some were caught off guard by her decision to leave. But not everyone.
“I don’t think it took everyone by surprise because she’s been here for so long,” said Niki Schultz, CAPS school board member. “But this is a huge loss for our CAPS family for sure. She has done so much here, not just for the academic community, but for community spirit.”
Twenty-five years ago Bush began her counseling career. Her often disheveled office in the junior high was a welcome mat, a magnet for kids. It was a safe place with kid-friendly decor — a tattered couch and worn bean bag chairs.
Her goal was to provide a positive first experience with counseling so that as adults, they would get help in life when needed.
“She was pouring into my life,” said 1998 CHS graduate Dana Jones, who lives in Providence, Rhode Island, where her husband Tyler, a 2002 graduate of West Point Military Academy, is stationed. “I first met her when I transferred to middle school in seventh grade ... she was my teacher and she took me under her wings. ... She saw potential in my life that I didn’t see, and she encouraged me to do new things.”
“Personally, I am going to miss Ann,” said Lesa Wade, who works in the student office at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, home to grades 6-8. “I’m going to miss all the little things she does for people, more than anyone knows about. She’s always doing something for someone. The kids relate to her. She had some of their parents growing up. She just knows people, their stories, and she has connections with everyone.”
Community Involvement
In addition to coaching, working for the athletic department and counseling, Bush served as a student council advisor for 25 years, junior class advisor for 29 years and for the past five years as the National Honor Society advisor. She is also active in St. Ann ministry and has served on community nonprofit boards.
What motivates this intense passion for her job and community?
She likes to see kids succeed.
“I think being a junior high counselor, this is such a crucial age,” she said. “I saw kids who wouldn’t do their work or go to school — and then graduate from a trade school or high school who are now in college. I get excited when kids do well.”
Her strategy is to lead by example.
“I’ve always felt that wherever I go, people hopefully have seen me as a good role model, and maybe they wonder what makes me so caring or whatever. That’s how I live. Character is important.”
New job — St. Ann School Principal
Bush has been mulling retirement for a couple of years. But when Bob Kellogg retired, the principal of St. Ann School, she applied for the job last June. She interviewed but declined when she was offered the job. Her reasoning was — this would be an important transition year with new teachers and students moving into the renovated MTMS building. It didn’t feel right to leave.
“I was able to lend expertise,” she said. “I wanted to be the familiar face with the newness of the school.”
She was also looking forward to coaching the girls cross country team. Two weeks ago they wrapped up the season by winning the Muskegon Oakridge Middle School invitational.
Meanwhile, the position at St. Ann School was still open.
“My family has a strong background in Catholic education,” she said. “I went to St. Ann. My mom and all her siblings, my grandma, they all went to Catholic schools in Grand Rapids and I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”
“It weighed heavily on Ann, to leave or not,” Giddens said. “But I think Ann is the right fit. She has a strong faith and she’s devoted a lot of her life to the church. When we did all-day tournaments, she would step out for the 4 p.m. Mass. It’s a big part of her life.”
On Nov. 1, Bush will start her new job at a school with just over 100 students from pre-K through fifth grade. She is “humbled” by the new opportunity and “just wants to make a difference.”
“I think she comes with the sense that this is where she belongs,” said the Rev. Michael Janowski, pastor of St. Ann and the cluster of three smaller parishes nearby. “She’s been a big supporter of Catholic education all of her life and I think she will do a splendid job. She loves kids. She loves what she has been doing for CAPS and she made a big impact and will continue to do so with our kids.”
“I didn’t anticipate being a counselor, and being a principal was never one of my goals,” Bush said. “Funny, but if you ask my dad, oh yah, he said he always knew I would do that.”
Someone else had Bush in mind for this job. Her close friend, Msgr. Frances Murphy, who served as pastor for St. Ann from 1997 until his death in 2019.
“She had a close relationship with monsignor,” said Janowksi. “They were always picking on each other with fun and joy. He really wanted her here. When he heard about Bob Kellogg stepping down, he definitely wanted us to focus on her. She was top priority, number one. I think he pulled some strings.”
