WELLSTON — All Good Things Cafe and Emporium has signed on as a U-Haul dealer to serve the Wellston community.
Located at 11198 W M-55, All Good Things will offer services like trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items Wednesdays through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those interested in utilizing the services can reserve U-Haul products by calling (231) 862-3044 or by visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Wellston-MI-49689/031149/.
To learn more about the program and how to join, visit uhaul.com/dealer.
