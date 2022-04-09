CADILLAC — Becker’s Hospital Review recently named Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President and CEO Peter Marinoff as one of the “67 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know” in 2022.
He was the only rural hospital executive from Michigan to make the list.
“The executives on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible,” the newsletter stated. “While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.”
Marinoff joined Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in July 2021, and previously served as president of Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. He joined Munson Healthcare in 1999 as an accountant.
“This is more of a reflection on the quality of healthcare that the staff and physicians at Cadillac Hospital have provided the community for so many years,” he said. “I count it a privilege to lead this dedicated group of professionals.”
Becker’s is a digital and print newsletter dedicated to providing information for healthcare decision makers.
