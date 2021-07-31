BIG RAPIDS — Carolyn Leja, MS, RN, CNM, has begun her new duties as chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals.
Leja has served as the director of women’s and infant services at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids prior to her new role.
Andre Leslie, president of Spectrum Health Big Rapids, Reed City, United and Kelsey hospitals, made the announcement.
“I’m confident Carolyn will be a tremendous asset and a wonderful fit with our Big Rapids and Reed City teams,” Leslie said. “Her commitment to deliver exceptional care with a personal touch really shines through. I’m delighted she’s joined our local leadership team.”
Leja began her Spectrum Health career in 2013 as an OB triage specialist before becoming the site lead for inpatient midwifery and then program director for quality and safety in obstetrics. She is a certified nurse midwife.
“I look forward to working with the clinical teams and staff in Big Rapids and Reed City,” Leja said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about the quality of care in the region, and I’m happy to be a part of continuing and building on that reputation.”
Leja has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in parent and child nursing, midwifery from the University of Michigan. She’s currently pursuing a doctorate in nursing practice and master’s degree in business administration from Johns Hopkins University.
A Michigan native, Leja grew up in Detroit. She moved to the Grand Rapids area about eight years ago, where she lives with her family.
