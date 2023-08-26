Auction for Monday, Aug. 21:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $189; choice colored heifers, $130 to $188; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $165; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $170; heavy bulls, $106 to $159; heifer cows, $85 to $125; commercial utility cows, $75 to $120; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $1,100 to $1,675. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $320; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $290; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $150 to $260; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $125 to $250; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $150; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $100 to $270; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $200; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $320; calves 1, $150 to $270; calves 2, $100 to $225; calves 3, $10 to $100. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $130 to $155; ewes, $55 to $120; rams, $85 to $155; goats, $90 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $67 to $90; fleshy sows, $25 to $55; boars and stags, $10 to $15; feeder pigs, $37.50 to $50. Hay and Straw: (172) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $5.75; (180) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.75; (101) straw (per bale), $3.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7.
