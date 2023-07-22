Auction for Monday, July 17:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $182; choice colored heifers, $130 to $182; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $175; heavy bulls, $114 to $148.50; heifer cows, $85 to $120; commercial utility cows, $75 to $118; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $950 to $1,550. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $167; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $145; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $165; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $165; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $160; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $320; calves 1, $150 to $290; calves 2, $100 to $250; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $230; ewes, $35 to $70; rams, $50 to $70; goats, $90 to $340. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $30 to $100; fleshy sows, $15 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $50. Hay and Straw: (260) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.25 to $4.75; (20) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7.
