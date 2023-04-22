Auction from Monday, April 17:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $177; choice colored heifers, $130 to $177; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $155; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $160; heavy bulls, $90 to $136; heifer cows, $85 to $112; commercial utility cows, $70 to $100; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $1,125. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $210; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $200; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $152; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $200; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $150; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $260; calves 1, $75 to $190; calves 2, $60 to $150; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $200; ewes, $50 to $75; rams, $50 to $75; goats, $120 to #220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $77 to $85; fleshy sows, $42.50 to $52.50; boars and stags, $15 to $20; feeder pigs, $95. Hay and Straw: (206) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $5.50; (135) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $7.50; (0) straw (per bale), $6.25.
Next Feeder Sale: May 4
