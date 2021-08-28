Auction from Monday, Aug. 23:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $134.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $130; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $123; heavy bulls, $68to $98; heifer cows, $68 to $75; commercial utility cows, $62 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $1000. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $110 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $135; calves 1, $75 to $110; calves 2, $60 to $85; calves 3, $25 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $200 to $260; ewes, $75 to $120; rams, $100 to $150; goats, $85 to $100. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $70 to $100; fleshy sows, $65 to $90; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $50 to $55; (210) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $4.75; (361) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $5.75; (48) straw (per bale), $2 to $3; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
