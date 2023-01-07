Monday, Dec. 26
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $151; choice colored heifers, $125 to $150; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $150; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $141; heavy bulls, $70 to $80; heifer cows, $70 to $80; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $135; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $150; calves 1, $75 to $130; calves 2, $60 to $80; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $90 to $245; ewes, $75 to $145; rams, $70 to $100; goats, $100 to $230. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $75; fleshy sows, $20 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $55; feeder pigs, $35. Hay and Straw: (287) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $5.50; (90) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.50 to $6.25; (0) straw (per bale), $3.25.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Jan. 19, 2023
