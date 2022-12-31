Monday, Dec. 19
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $149; choice colored heifers, $125 to $148; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $140; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $141; heavy bulls, $60 to $117.50; heifer cows, $70 to $80; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (34 head), $850 to $1,500. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $170; calves 1, $80 to $120; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $90 to $190; ewes, $75 to $105; rams, $115 to $120; goats, $100 to $270. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $75; fleshy sows, $40 to $50; boars and stags, $10 to $55; feeder pigs, $25. Hay and Straw: (90) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (45) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $6.75 to $7; (0) straw (per bale), $3.25.
Monday, Dec. 26
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $161; choice colored heifers, $125 to $160; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $150; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $1138; heavy bulls, $60 to $101; heifer cows, $70 to $80; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (3 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $175; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $175; calves 1, $75 to $105; calves 2, $60 to $80; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $90 to $160; ewes, $75 to $100; rams, $70 to $100; goats, $100 to $190. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $75; fleshy sows, $40 to $45; boars and stags, $10 to $55; feeder pigs, $35. Hay and Straw: (135) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.50; (135) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $8.25; (0) straw (per bale), $3.25.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Jan. 19, 2023
