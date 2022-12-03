Monday, Nov. 21:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $148; choice colored heifers, $125 to $147; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $141; heavy bulls, $75 to $96; heifer cows, $75 to $87; commercial utility cows, $65 to $78; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $165; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $150; calves 1, $80 to $120; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $120 to $195; ewes, $80 to $105; rams, $115 to $140; goats, $125 to $250. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $70 to $88; fleshy sows, $60 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $60; feeder pigs, $35 to $50. Hay and Straw: (126) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6; (55) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6; (0) straw (per bale), $4.
Monday, Nov. 28
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $161; choice colored heifers, $125 to $160; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $140; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $144; heavy bulls, $80 to $107; heifer cows, $75 to $89; commercial utility cows, $65 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $155; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $190; calves 1, $80 to $115; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $110 to $210; ewes, $75 to $100; rams, $115 to $100; goats, $70 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $60 to $70; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $35 to $55. Hay and Straw: (275) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $7.75; (50) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.75 to $6; (25) straw (per bale), $3.25.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Jan. 19
