Auction
Monday, Nov. 7:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $164.50; choice colored heifers, $125 to $155; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $138; heavy bulls, $64 to $113; heifer cows, $75 to $85; commercial utility cows, $65 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $150; calves 1, $100 to $140; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $125 to $150; ewes, $60 to $85; rams, $90 to $120; goats, $100 to $235. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $87.50; fleshy sows, $50 to $77.50; boars and stags, $2 to $55; feeder pigs, $15 to $25. Hay and Straw: (125) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1 to $8; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.50; (0) straw (per bale), $4.
Monday, Nov. 14
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $148; choice colored heifers, $125 to $147; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $137; heavy bulls, $60 to $111; heifer cows, $75 to $87; commercial utility cows, $65 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $147.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $147.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $150; calves 1, $100 to $125; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $120 to $160; ewes, $80 to $175; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $70 to $200. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $75 to $88; fleshy sows, $62 to $68; boars and stags, $5 to $60; feeder pigs, $35 to $55. Hay and Straw: (385) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5; (75) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $6; (0) straw (per bale), $4.
Special Feeder Auction: Thursday, Nov. 3
Beef Breed Feeder Steers: 200 to 299 lbs, (1) $125; 300 to 399 lbs, (27) $135 to $205, avg. $178.42; 400 to 400 lbs, (66) $105 to $205, avg. $163.88; 500 to 599, (58) $120 to $195, avg. $154.92; 600 to 699 lbs, (27) $72.50 to $180, avg. $152.85; 700 to 799 lbs, (5) $125 to $160, avg. $145; 800 to 899 lbs, (16) $92.50 to $165, avg. $123.21; 900 to 999 lbs, (10) $85 to $126, avg. $99.81; 1000 to 1099 lbs, (3) $105 to $126, avg. $118.95. Dairy Breed Feeder Steers: 200 to 299, (9) $170 to $175, avg. $171.97; 300 to 399 lbs, (28) $120 to $160, avg. $138.29; 400 to 499 lbs, (32) $102.50 to $135, avg. $119.24; 500 to 599 lbs, (20) $125 to $143, avg. $133.07; 600 to 699 lbs, (7) $125 to $130, avg. $128.24; 700 to 799 lbs, (10) $140. Bred Females and Pairs: Pairs, (5) $800 to $1,400; Beef Bred Cows, (22) $800 to $1250. Col Feeder Bulls: 700 to 799 lbs, (23) $82.50 to $155. Beef Breed Feeder Heifers: 300 to 399 lbs, (40) $65 to $155, avg. $137.50; 400 to 499 lbs, (44) $72.50 to $147.50, avg. $131.02; 500 to 599 lbs, (84) $110 to $140, avg. $133.96; 600 to 699 lbs, (21) $72.50 to $154, avg. $121.96; 700 to 799 lbs, (8) $110 to $140, avg. $124.58; 800 to 899 lbs, (15) $81 to $127.50, avg. $94.91; 900 to 999 lbs, (1) $102.50. Dairy Breed Feeder Heifers: 200 to 299 lbs, (1) $45; 500 to 599 lbs, (3) $60 to $100, avg. $87.88; 600 to 699 lbs, (11) $45 to $124, avg. $109.33; 700 to 799 lbs, (10) $117; 800 to 899 lbs, (1) $90.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Dec. 1
