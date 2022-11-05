Auction from Monday, Oct. 31:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $155; choice colored heifers, $125 to $150; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $132; heavy bulls, $50 to $99; heifer cows, $78 to $87; commercial utility cows, $70 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $135; calves 1, $100 to $110; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $200 to $2220; ewes, $70 to $180; rams, $90 to $100; goats, $115 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $75 to $80; fleshy sows, $50 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $15 to $25. Hay and Straw: (80) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $3.75; (155) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.50; (0) straw (per bale), $4.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
