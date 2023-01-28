Monday, Jan. 23
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $164; choice colored heifers, $125 to $163; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $150; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $140; heavy bulls, $90 to $99; heifer cows, $70 to $83; commercial utility cows, $70 to $80; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $155; calves 1, $75 to $120; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $80 to $155; ewes, $75 to $135; rams, $70 to $100; goats, $100 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $75 to $80; fleshy sows, $35 to $50; boars and stags, $12.50; feeder pigs, $17.50. Hay and Straw: (247) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $4; (112) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6.50; (0) straw (per bale), $3.75 to $4.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: March 19
