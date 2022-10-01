Auction from Monday, Sept. 19:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $157; choice colored heifers, $100 to $150; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $138; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $137; heavy bulls, $82 to $122; heifer cows, $82 to $95; commercial utility cows, $70 to $85; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $190; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $180; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $135; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $130; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $200; calves 1, $100 to $150; calves 2, $60 to $110; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $95 to $205; ewes, $80 to $110; rams, $110 to $170; goats, $50 to $310. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45 to $75; fleshy sows, $20 to $77; boars and stags, $17 to $25; feeder pigs, $35. Hay and Straw: (369) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $3.50; (204) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6.50; (15) straw (per bale), $3.25.
Auction from Monday, Sept. 26:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $144; choice colored heifers, $100 to $143; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $138; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $138; heavy bulls, $82 to $119; heifer cows, $82 to $94; commercial utility cows, $70 to $90; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $160; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $175; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $155; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $135; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $165; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $100 to $150; calves 2, $60 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $95 to $200; ewes, $80 to $90; rams, $110 to $190; goats, $100 to $290. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $30 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $15 to $67.50; boars and stags, $12.50 to $45; feeder pigs, $20 to $65. Hay and Straw: (369) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $4.25; (204) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6.50; (0) straw (per bale), $3.25.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Oct. 1, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
