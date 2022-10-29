Auction from Monday, Oct. 24:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $142; choice colored heifers, $125 to $142; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $135; heavy bulls, $82 to $109; heifer cows, $80 to $90; commercial utility cows, $70 to $90; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $145; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $210; calves 1, $100 to $150; calves 2, $60 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $200 to $205; ewes, $70 to $100; rams, $90 to $190; goats, $85 to $245. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $75 to $80; fleshy sows, $45 to $70; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $5 to $35. Hay and Straw: (510) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $4.25; (115) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $4.25; (0) straw (per bale), $4.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.