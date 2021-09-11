Auction from Monday, Sept. 6:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $122; choice colored heifers, $100 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $114; heavy bulls, $74 to $94; heifer cows, $68 to $72; commercial utility cows, $55 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (7 head), $775 to $1100. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $160; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $110 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $122; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $165; calves 1, $50 to $110; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $20 to $40. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $190 to $270; ewes, $75 to $125; rams, $100 to $200; goats, $85 to $270. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $50 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $60; feeder pigs, $52 to $55; (246) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $3.75; (463) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $7.25; (15) straw (per bale), $2 to $3; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
