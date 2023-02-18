Monday, Feb. 13
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $163; choice colored heifers, $125 to $163; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $150; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $151; heavy bulls, $90 to $126; heifer cows, $70 to $95; commercial utility cows, $70 to $85; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $155; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $160; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $170; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $75 to $120; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $200 to $290; ewes, $85 to $120; rams, $90 to $180; goats, $100 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $105; fleshy sows, $50 to $70; boars and stags, $.05; feeder pigs, $17.50. Hay and Straw: (291) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.50; (42) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6; (27) straw (per bale), $4.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: March 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.