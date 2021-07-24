Auction from Monday, July 19:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $123; choice colored heifers, $100 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $114; heavy bulls, $78 to $98; heifer cows, $68 to $79; commercial utility cows, $62 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $775. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $135; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $127; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $90; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $190; calves 1, $75 to $140; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $25 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $170 to $300; ewes, $70 to $80; rams, $65 to $85; goats, $150 to $320. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $35 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $60; (133) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $5.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $6; (0) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $2.75; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
