Auction from Monday, Oct. 17:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $160; choice colored heifers, $125 to $152; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $138; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $138.50; heavy bulls, $82 to $112; heifer cows, $80 to $91; commercial utility cows, $70 to $82; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $850. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $125 to $170; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $165; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $130; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $105 to $120; ewes, $70 to $130; rams, $90 to $210; goats, $80 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45 to $75; fleshy sows, $55 to $67; boars and stags, $10 to $40; feeder pigs, $10 to $35. Hay and Straw: (90) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $4.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $8.50; (0) straw (per bale), $4.
Fall Feeder Sale Dates: Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
