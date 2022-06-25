Auction from Monday, June 13:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $144; choice colored heifers, $100 to $140; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $137; heavy bulls, $87 to $110; heifer cows, $75 to $95; commercial utility cows, $70 to $88; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $1,100. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $120 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $135; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $200; calves 1, $100 to $150; calves 2, $75 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $270; ewes, $60 to $110; rams, $75 to $110; goats, $160 to $280. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $80; fleshy sows, $40 to $50; boars and stags, $30 to $50; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (272) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $4.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $4.50; (0) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3.
Auction from Monday, June 20:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $146; choice colored heifers, $100 to $145; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $142; heavy bulls, $94 to $120; heifer cows, $75 to $99; commercial utility cows, $70 to $88; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $700 to $1,000. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $120 to $160; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $145; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $160; calves 1, $100 to $160; calves 2, $75 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $250; ewes, $60 to $160; rams, $75 to $180; goats, $160 to $330. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $100; fleshy sows, $10 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $50; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (149) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $4.75; (121) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5; (0) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
