Auction from Monday, Aug. 8:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $148; choice colored heifers, $100 to $142; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $140; heavy bulls, $84 to $121; heifer cows, $90 to $101; commercial utility cows, $80 to $95; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $975 to $1,350. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $143; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $139; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $160; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $160; calves 1, $100 to $140; calves 2, $60 to $90; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $125 to $200; ewes, $85 to $110; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $160 to $300. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $115; fleshy sows, $64 to $68; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $70. Hay and Straw: (50) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $6 to $6.75; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $5; (35) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25.
Auction from Monday, August 15:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $149; choice colored heifers, $100 to $148; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $144; heavy bulls, $84 to $125; heifer cows, $90 to $102; commercial utility cows, $80 to $95; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $975 to $1,350. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $142; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $150; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $140; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $60 to $110; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $125 to $150; ewes, $85 to $65; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $160 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $75; fleshy sows, $64 to $70; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $70. Hay and Straw: (168) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $5.75; (139) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.50 to $8; (35) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.