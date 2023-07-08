Auction for Monday, July 3:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $186; choice colored heifers, $130 to $185; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $167; heavy bulls, $110 to $135; heifer cows, $85 to $114; commercial utility cows, $75 to $105; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $950 to $1,550. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $195; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $180; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $150; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $180; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $160; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $250; calves 1, $150 to $180; calves 2, $100 to $180; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $120 to $170; ewes, $80 to $150; rams, $100 to $115; goats, $90 to $230. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $80; fleshy sows, $17 to $30; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $75. Hay and Straw: (185) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.50; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7.
