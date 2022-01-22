Auction from Monday, Jan. 17:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $140; choice colored heifers, $100 to $140; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $120; heavy bulls, $70 to $90; heifer cows, $65 to $73; commercial utility cows, $58 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $725 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $110; calves 1, $75 to $100; calves 2, $40 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $160 to $220; ewes, $100 to $170; rams, $80 to $190; goats, $100 to $285. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $40 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $25; (328) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $3; (445) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $5; (309) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3; (0) round bales, $25.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Jan. 20
