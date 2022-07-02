Auction from Monday, June 27:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $159; choice colored heifers, $100 to $159; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $135; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $147; heavy bulls, $94 to $115; heifer cows, $75 to $106; commercial utility cows, $70 to $95; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $700 to $1,000. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $120 to $165; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $165; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $160; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $150; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $200; calves 1, $100 to $160; calves 2, $75 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $265; ewes, $60 to $160; rams, $75 to $165; goats, $160 to $370. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $70 to $80; fleshy sows, $45 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $50; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (551) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $4.25; (51) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $5; (0) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.