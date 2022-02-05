Auction from Monday, Jan. 31:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $141; choice colored heifers, $100 to $140; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $125; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $128; heavy bulls, $80 to $113; heifer cows, $65 to $80; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $800 to $1,050. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $65 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $100; calves 1, $75 to $100; calves 2, $40 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $160 to $210; ewes, $100 to $140; rams, $80 to $145; goats, $100 to $230. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $87; fleshy sows, $40 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $50; feeder pigs, $25; (295) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5; (158) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5; (80) straw (per bale), $1.75 to $2.50.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: March 10, April 7 and May 5
