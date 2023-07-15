Auction for Monday, July 10:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $182; choice colored heifers, $130 to $180; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $173; heavy bulls, $114 to $136; heifer cows, $85 to $117; commercial utility cows, $75 to $110; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $950 to $1,550. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $160; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $150; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $157; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $160; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $280; calves 1, $150 to $260; calves 2, $100 to $180; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $160; ewes, $60 to $80; rams, $100 to $115; goats, $90 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $70; fleshy sows, $35 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $15 to $75. Hay and Straw: (168) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.25 to $5.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7.
