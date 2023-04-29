Auction from Monday, April 24:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $178; choice colored heifers, $130 to $178; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $155; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $160; heavy bulls, $91 to $137; heifer cows, $85 to $100; commercial utility cows, $70 to $98; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $1,350 to $1,400. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $205; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $180; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $165; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $230; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $150; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $220; calves 1, $75 to $200; calves 2, $60 to $150; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $180; ewes, $55 to $65; rams, $50 to $75; goats, $130 to $230. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $30 to $60; fleshy sows, $30 to $40; boars and stags, $10 to $30; feeder pigs, $80. Hay and Straw: (339) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.50; (286) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $6; (60) straw (per bale), $4.25 to $4.75.
Next Feeder Sale: May 4
