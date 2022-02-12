Auction from Monday, Feb. 7:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $137; choice colored heifers, $100 to $135; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $125; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $130; heavy bulls, $80 to $103; heifer cows, $70 to $86; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $800 to $1,050. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $132; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $115; calves 1, $75 to $115; calves 2, $40 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $250 to $320; ewes, $100 to $135; rams, $80 to $190; goats, $100 to $270. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $57 to $80; fleshy sows, $30 to $80; boars and stags, $5 to $45; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (295) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $3; (158) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5; (180) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: March 10, April 7 and May 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.