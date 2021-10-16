Auction from Monday, Sept. 20:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $116; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $114; heavy bulls, $50 to $92; heifer cows, $68 to $74; commercial utility cows, $55 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $950 to $1050. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $110; calves 1, $70 to $120; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $20 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $120 to $200; ewes, $70 to $100; rams, $70 to $90; goats, $70 to $280. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $95; fleshy sows, $25 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $30 to $45; (70) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $3.50; (284) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $5; (70) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
