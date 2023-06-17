Auction for Monday, June 12:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $178; choice colored heifers, $130 to $175; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $168; heavy bulls, $91 to $131; heifer cows, $85 to $118; commercial utility cows, $75 to $115; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $1,425 to $1,500. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $187; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $185; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $155; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $155; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $145; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $200; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $200 to $280; calves 1, $150 to $250; calves 2, $100 to $180; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $150 to $180; ewes, $60 to $80; rams, $50 to $140; goats, $75 to $280. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $110; fleshy sows, $30 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $30; feeder pigs, $75. Hay and Straw: (89) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $8.75; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.