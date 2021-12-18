Auction from Monday, Dec. 13:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $136; choice colored heifers, $100 to $135; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $118; heavy bulls, $45 to $83; heifer cows, $55 to $65; commercial utility cows, $45 to $58; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $725. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $129; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $90; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $100; calves 1, $75 to $100; calves 2, $50 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $180 to $205; ewes, $50 to $80; rams, $80 to $100; goats, $100 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $50 to $55; boars and stags, $5 to $25; feeder pigs, $12 to $35; (286) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $3.50; (275) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $4.75; (95) straw (per bale), $3 to $4; (0) round bales, $25.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Jan. 20
