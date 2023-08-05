Auction for Monday, July 24:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $182; choice colored heifers, $130 to $180; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $170; heavy bulls, $120 to $144; heifer cows, $85 to $133; commercial utility cows, $75 to $123; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $775 to $1,700. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $190; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $180; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $145; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $175; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $160; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $195; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $150; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $220; calves 1, $150 to $205; calves 2, $100 to $180; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $155 to $185; ewes, $50 to $65; rams, $85 to $160; goats, $90 to $200. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $75; fleshy sows, $25 to $50; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $60 to $70. Hay and Straw: (160) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6.50; (20) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $6.75 to $7.25; (60) straw (per bale), $5.25.
Auction for Monday, July 31:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $140 to $186; choice colored heifers, $130 to $175; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $165; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $170; heavy bulls, $125 to $148; heifer cows, $85 to $131; commercial utility cows, $75 to $125; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $1,625 to $1,675. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $210; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $185; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $182.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $160; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $175; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $160; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $200; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $320; calves 1, $150 to $310; calves 2, $100 to $200; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $155 to $420; ewes, $35 to $50; rams, $85 to $160; goats, $90 to $315. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $75; fleshy sows, $25 to $50; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $60 to $70. Hay and Straw: (276) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.25; (20) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6.75; (95) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7.
