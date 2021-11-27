Auction from Monday, Nov. 22:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $140; choice colored heifers, $100 to $135; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $119; heavy bulls, $63 to $87; heifer cows, $60 to $68; commercial utility cows, $50 to $60; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $725. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $95; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $105; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $5 to $25; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $75 to $100; calves 1, $50 to $85; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $200 to $240; ewes, $77 to $150; rams, $80 to $110; goats, $100 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $35 to $60; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $2 to $5; feeder pigs, $12 to $35; (0) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5; (447) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $5; (20) straw (per bale), $3.50 to $4.75; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Dec. 2
