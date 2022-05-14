Auction from Monday, May 9:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $110 to $144; choice colored heifers, $100 to $140; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $131; heavy bulls, $94 to $108; heifer cows, $75 to $90; commercial utility cows, $70 to $85; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (5 head), $750 to $1,400. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $150; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $145; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $115; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $190; calves 1, $100 to $140; calves 2, $75 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $280 to $330; ewes, $95 to $120; rams, $125 to $155; goats, $160 to $380. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $90; fleshy sows, $55 to $75; boars and stags, $5 to $12.50; feeder pigs, $30. Hay and Straw: (570) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $3.25; (364) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5; (74) straw (per bale), $3.75.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
