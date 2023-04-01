Auction from Monday, March 27:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $164; choice colored heifers, $130 to $162; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $155; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $152; heavy bulls, $100 to $141; heifer cows, $85 to $100; commercial utility cows, $70 to $98; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $900. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $175; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $165; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $170; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $260; calves 1, $75 to $150; calves 2, $60 to $125; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $135 to $295; ewes, $70 to $145; rams, $75 to $260; goats, $100 to $325. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45 to $82; fleshy sows, $40 to $60; boars and stags, $10 to $32.50; feeder pigs, $17.50. Hay and Straw: (360) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $5.50; (168) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $8; (0) straw (per bale), $3.
Next Feeder Sale: April 6 and May 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.