Auction from Monday, August 1:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $120 to $147.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $145; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $130; choice Holstein steers, $110 to $140; heavy bulls, $84 to $118; heifer cows, $90 to $96; commercial utility cows, $80 to $88; thin lean cows, $10 to $70; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $975 to $1,350. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $145; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $145; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $135; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $110; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $200; calves 1, $100 to $120; calves 2, $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $165 to $360; ewes, $70 to $160; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $160 to $350. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $115; fleshy sows, $64 to $68; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $70. Hay and Straw: (0) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1 to $5; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $5; (0) straw (per bale), $1.50 to $3.
2022 Feeder Sale Dates: Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1
