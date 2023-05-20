Auction from Monday, May 8:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $178; choice colored heifers, $130 to $170; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $164; heavy bulls, $91 to $127; heifer cows, $85 to $100; commercial utility cows, $70 to $93; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $675. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $190; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $165; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $170; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $200 to $370; calves 1, $150 to $275; calves 2, $100 to $170; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $180 to $220; ewes, $55 to $65; rams, $50 to $75; goats, $130 to $330. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $72.50; fleshy sows, $35 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $42.50; feeder pigs, $80. Hay and Straw: (550) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $5.50; (316) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $6; (30) straw (per bale), $3.50.
Auction from Monday, May 15:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $168; choice colored heifers, $130 to $168; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $160; heavy bulls, $91 to $125; heifer cows, $85 to $109; commercial utility cows, $70 to $100; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $675. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $180; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $175; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $155; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $180; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $200 to $290; calves 1, $150 to $260; calves 2, $100 to $200; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $150 to $200; ewes, $60 to $80; rams, $50 to $140; goats, $75 to $240. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $25 to $135; fleshy sows, $15 to $35; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $80. Hay and Straw: (707) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $3.50; (36) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.50; (30) straw (per bale), $3.50.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7
