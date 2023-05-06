Auction from Monday, May 4:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $169; choice colored heifers, $130 to $169; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $162; heavy bulls, $91 to $137; heifer cows, $85 to $104; commercial utility cows, $70 to $100; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $1,350 to $1,400. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $205; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $200; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $200; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $190; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $170; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $150; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $205; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $150; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $250; calves 1, $75 to $200; calves 2, $60 to $150; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $180 to $195; ewes, $55 to $65; rams, $50 to $75; goats, $130 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $27 to $70; fleshy sows, $25 to $30; boars and stags, $37.50 to $42.50; feeder pigs, $80. Hay and Straw: (640) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $5.75; (120) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $7; (20) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Next Feeder Sale: May 4
