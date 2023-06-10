Auction from Monday, May 22:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $186; choice colored heifers, $130 to $185; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $174; heavy bulls, $91 to $131; heifer cows, $85 to $115; commercial utility cows, $75 to $105; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $1,550. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $195; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $170; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $180; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $175; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $160; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $200; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $200 to $280; calves 1, $150 to $280; calves 2, $100 to $200; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $210; ewes, $45 to $180; rams, $50 to $145; goats, $75 to $240. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $70; fleshy sows, $15 to $40; boars and stags, $2 to $5; feeder pigs, $80. Hay and Straw: (335) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.25; (20) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.25; (20) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Auction for Monday, May 29:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $130 to $180; choice colored heifers, $130 to $180; good colored steers and heifers, $115 to $160; choice Holstein steers, $115 to $170; heavy bulls, $91 to $151; heifer cows, $85 to $117; commercial utility cows, $75 to $110; thin lean cows, $10 to $60; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $1,400. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $190; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $185; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $190; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $185; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $150; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130. Calves: heifer calves, $100 to $200; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $200 to $260; calves 1, $150 to $230; calves 2, $100 to $200; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $100 to $210; ewes, $40 to $200; rams, $50 to $145; goats, $75 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $70; fleshy sows, $15 to $35; boars and stags, $2 to $5; feeder pigs, $80. Hay and Straw: (335) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.50 to $7.50; (20) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25.
Next Feeder Sale: Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7
